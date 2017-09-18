- Mauricio "Shogun" Rua had to pull out of his scheduled main event fight against Ovince Saint Preux on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 117 in Japan due to injury. The UFC announced the news during last Saturday night's broadcast of UFC Fight Night 116, announcing Rua was off the card due to an unspecified injury. He'll be replaced by Yushin Okami, who will face OSP in a light heavyweight contest.

- Jesse Taylor, winner of The Ultimate Fighter 25, has responded to failing an out-of-competition drug test on Aug. 22, 2017, which resulted in him being pulled from his upcoming fight at UFC Fight Night 121 against Belal Muhammad in November. He wrote the following on social media:

"I humbly ask everyone to let due process do it's work. I have never done nor did fail for steroids! The truth will come to Light. I'll be Back"

The truth will come to Light! I am just as shocked and surprised by this tragedy. Our Team is looking into this matter. Let due process do it work before judging on the matter. Those that know me know this is wrong. We will Fight this and I will be back. I am sorry to Aussie friends and fans but that fight is off due to to this matter I am very bummed but we will get to bottom of this. I'll Be BaCk?? A post shared by Jesse Taylor (@jtmoneymma) on Sep 14, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

- After saying on FOX Sports 1 that Jon Jones made a mockery of the sport of mixed martial arts for failing another drug test (video above), Daniel Cormier is telling fans to lay off his rival. The newly reinstated UFC light heavyweight champion wrote the following on Instagram:

"Life can be such a roller coaster. I think sometimes you have to just take a moment and breathe it in. You never know what's gonna come your way. You try and handle it the best way you can. One thing that has been amazing is the support from you the fans. I have never felt so much love. It's crazy because this all happened when I lost. Guys now I call upon you to take a breathe, lay off of Jones. Let him and his team figure out what's going on and what happened. I was down and some may have kicked me but the majority of you showed compassion and love. After the fight Jones showed compassion, regardless of what has happened as humans we must show compassion. Jon is not on this ride alone, remember this man has a family. Let's respect that. You don't show ur support for me by hurting others. Again I thank you for ur unbelievable support and I trust that you guys will come thru again. DC"

