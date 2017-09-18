Raj Giri and Glenn Rubenstein are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

- WWE RAW Review

- No Mercy Picks

- Bobby Heenan passing away

- WWE Starrcade

- GFW changing their name back to Impact Wrestling

And More!

