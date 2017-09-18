- A paint-less Goldust wrestled on tonight's WWE RAW as Dustin Rhodes for the first time in a long time. The storyline was that Rhodes wanted to face Wyatt man-to-man after last week's loss, to show Wyatt that he is not a pawn in Wyatt's feud with Finn Balor. Rhodes ended up losing the match. You can see video from the match above.

- As noted, Bayley returned on tonight's RAW and was later added to the RAW Women's Title match at WWE No Mercy on Sunday, making it Bayley vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma vs. Sasha Banks vs. champion Alexa Bliss. Bliss tweeted the following on the change:

- The season 25 premiere of ABC's Dancing With Stars has wrapped and voting is now open. Fans can vote for Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev by calling 1-800-868-3409 before 11pm EST tonight or by visiting the URL below before 8pm EST tomorrow night. Fans can vote 13 times per episode. The WWE website notes that Nikki rocked a bright red outfit that was similar to her ring gear from years back. Nikki and Artem received two 7s and a 6, scoring a 20 for their debut, which is considered a strong outing. Nikki will dance again next Monday night on Ballroom Night as one couple will be eliminated at the end of the episode. There will also be another elimination next Tuesday night, which will be Latin Night. Nikki tweeted the following after the premiere:

Cast your #DWTS votes for Nikki @BellaTwins!

CALL: 800-868-3409 before 11pm ET tonight

VISIT: https://t.co/9uRzURT2hJ before 8pm ET tomorrow — WWE (@WWE) September 19, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.