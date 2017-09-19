- As seen above, John Cena's latest comedy commercial with Cricket Wireless addresses people's inability to "see him" - a phenomenon brought on by years of telling his opponents "You can't see me!" while waving his hand in front of his face. Cena reveals that the phenomenon is more than a meme, it's a burden.

- It was recently confirmed that the non-playable "Manager Only" group of WWE 2K18 stars are Lana, Paul Heyman, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering and WWE Hall of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan.

- It was noted last week by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the advance for last night's RAW from the SAP Center in San Jose, California was not looking good. The show was not sold out and as seen below in these fan photos, there were plenty of empty seats in the arena. These photos were taken during the pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings.

