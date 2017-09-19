Early odds for this Sunday's WWE No Mercy have been set. Our friends at Bet Wrestling sent us the following:

This is going to be interesting to watch play out in real time with the Summerslam odds being so off and leading to more upsets than we have ever seen. Right now every match is relatively close compared to what they normally look like. All champions are the current favorites to win, with Universal champion Brock Lesnar favored at -300 having the best current odds out of any wrestler.

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins would be the next most favored at -225 to win their tag team title defense against Sheamus and Cesaro. Alexa Bliss is at +120, which technically would make her an underdog if not for the fact that she is defending against four opponents. Bliss has the best odds out of anyone in the Fatal Fiveway.

The Miz is slightly favored at -110 to win against the challenger to his Intercontinental Championship, with Jason Jordan at -137. This is a "pick em'" situation, with both being listed as slight favorites because sportsbooks cannot call this one at all right now.

Roman Reigns is at -200, making him the favorite to defeat John Cena in this Wrestlemania caliber attraction. Finn Balor at -187 is also favored to beat Bray Wyatt.

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar(c) -300 vs Braun Strowman +187

WWE RAW Women's Championship – Fatal Fiveway

Alexa Bliss(c) +120 vs

Sasha Banks +225 vs

Nia Jax +250 vs

Bayley +300 vs

Emma +1200

WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Miz(c) -110 vs Jason Jordan -137

WWE Raw Tag Team Championships

Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins -225 vs Sheamus & Cesaro +150

Roman Reigns -200 vs John Cena +150

Finn Balor -187 vs Bray Wyatt +137

