- Above is the full four chapters of MLW 360. The videos are an interesting way to promote a wrestling event, similar to the UFC Countdown series or the HBO 24/7 specials, and something WWE might want to consider doing when they have a big match. The series looks at the two men main eventing MLW: One-Shot on October 5th in Orlando - Ricochet and Shane Strickland. In addition to Ricochet vs. Strickland, former UFC fighter "Filthy" Tom Lawlor will battle Olympic wrestler Jeff Cobb, while MVP collides with Sami Callihan. Tickets and more information are available at MLW.com.

- Hulk Hogan will appear on this Sunday's episode of the new Harvey Levin series, OBJECTified. Levin said that Hogan will show his legal notepad he doodled on while sitting in court during the Gawker trial and will discuss how the case affected his life. The series airs on Sunday nights on FOX News.

- As noted, Cody Rhodes sent a tweet to WWE executive Michael Hayes regarding WWE bringing back the legendary "Starrcade" name for their upcoming SmackDown live event on Saturday, November 25th in Greensboro, N.C. Cody asked the company to book his brother, Dustin "Goldust" Runnels, since they're using "one of [his] dad's events." Hayes responded to Cody by asking if he'd like to team with Goldust on the the show. Matt Hardy posted the tweet below noting that he'd like to see Cody bring The Young Bucks with him:

