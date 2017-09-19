On Sunday, WWE Hall of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan passed away at the age of 72. With an incredible pro wrestling career, he was known to have countless one-liners and entertaining moments as a manager and commentator.

So today's question is, what's your favorite Heenan quote or moment?

Sound off (humanoids) with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the best of Bobby Heenan.

