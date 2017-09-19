- The audio versions of the new Ric & Charlotte Flair book, Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte, have been cancelled indefinitely. The hardcover version is available for $17.70 at Amazon.com, while the Kindle format is $12.99. You can purchase it at Amazon.com by clicking here.

- For today only, fans can enjoy 20% off championship title belts and 40% off t-shirts at WWEShop.com. There is no code necessary, just use this link. The promotion ends Tuesday, September 19th at 11:59 pm PT. Some exclusions apply (Schamberger Art T-Shirts, clearance and preorder / backorder items).

See Also Brandi Rhodes Lashes Out At WWE For Bringing Back Starrcade Name

- As noted, Cody Rhodes sent a tweet to WWE executive Michael Hayes regarding WWE bringing back the legendary "Starrcade" name for their upcoming SmackDown live event on Saturday, November 25th in Greensboro, N.C. Cody asked the company to book his brother, Dustin "Goldust" Runnels, since they're using "one of [his] dad's events." Hayes responded to Cody by asking if he'd like to team with Goldust on the the show. Goldust is apparently game, as he pitched teaming with Cody against the Hardys at the event, as seen below:

Need I say more!! pic.twitter.com/HuIjFwSXVE — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) September 18, 2017

The Hardys were open to the match as well, as Matt Hardy replied:

Sign us up !! Make it happen, Booker Man.. @MichaelPSHayes1 https://t.co/llz3cBv6vg — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 18, 2017

Colin Odonnell contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.