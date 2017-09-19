- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in San Jose, the final show before No Mercy.

- As noted, it was announced today that the 7th season of Total Divas premieres on Wednesday, November 1st on the E! network. New cast member RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss tweeted the following on joining the show:

Little Miss Bliss is coming to @TotalDivas this November. New season, more Bliss. What could be better? ???? pic.twitter.com/kAjQJsHTnd — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 19, 2017

- Earlier we posted WWE Story Time video from last night's season two premiere with Chris Jericho discussing the origins of his name. Apparently this material was taken from a previous Jericho interview and he had no idea it would be used on Story Time as he tweeted the following:

