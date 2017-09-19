- We've noted how Cesaro and Sheamus have been using Team 3D's 3D move as of late, which has brought Twitter reactions from Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley. The move was used at a weekend WWE live event in Australia and on last night's RAW. Cathy Kelley looks at The Bar using the 3D in this new video.

- The "Chris Jericho's Rock & Wrestling Rager at Sea" cruise has been announced for October 27th through October 31st, 2018. The ship will sail from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas. There will be a Sea of Honor tournament with Ring of Honor, hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross. Special guests include Raven, Rey Mysterio, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, comedian Jim Breuer, Jericho's band Fozzy, the band Kyng and other musical acts. Jericho's website ChrisJerichoCruise.com notes that other acts will be announced. In addition to the tournament, there will be 3 Fozzy concerts and 3 live "Talk Is Jericho" podcasts, plus other podcasts taping from the ship. Single tickets start at $1,299 and go up to $8,381.

- Below is video of Baron Corbin sending a warning to WWE United States Champion AJ Styles ahead of their title match on tonight's SmackDown. Corbin says WWE is a place for real men, legitimate tough guys but he sees AJ for what he really is - an internet sensation that has overstayed his welcome. Corbin says AJ isn't good enough, big enough or strong enough and he's just an average guy like everyone who sits in the crowd and cheers for him. Corbin says it's a good thing AJ loves Japan because tonight Corbin will take his title, take his pride and send him back to where he came from.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.