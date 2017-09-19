One of Ronda Rousey's biggest rivals in MMA is no longer interested in fighting her in the UFC. UFC Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg has had a longstanding feud with Rousey, but she said at this point she'd only fight Rousey in the WWE.

On yesterday's episode of The MMA Hour, Rousey's longtime coach Edmond Tarverdyan said he doesn't know whether Rousey is leaning towards a comeback or retirement, but he's personally hoping for a return fight against Cyborg. Cyborg laughed off the challenge when she spoke to MMA Fighting.

"Now, if she wants to make a good fight for the fans, we can make it at WWE," she said. "It would fit perfectly [for her] to go to Hollywood, and for me would be another challenge in my career. And something brilliant, her coach would fit perfectly in her corner in WWE, he's nothing but a joke."

Rousey is currently on a two-fight skid, most recently suffering a first-round knockout to Amanda Nunes in December. She has remained out the public eye for the most part, though she recently made appearances at the Mae Young Classic to support her good friend Shayna Baszler.

Rousey and Cyborg have traded barbs for years, before Cyborg was even in the UFC. Rousey, the former UFC bantamweight champion, had vehemently criticized Cyborg's past steroid use and refused to move up in weight to fight the former Invicta featherweight champion. If Tarverdyan has his way, maybe Rousey will make an exception now that Cyborg holds the UFC title.

"I want that fight," Tarverdyan said. "When I trained Ronda, I know Ronda could beat Cyborg. I know that. Cyborg is too slow."

Cyborg's refusal to fight Rousey seems to be more out of pity, as she believes Rousey has lost her confidence after her last two losses.

"If Ronda wants to come back for a fight," Cyborg said, "I believe it's better for her to fight Miesha Tate. I'm in another stage of my career. I wanted to fight Ronda when she was psychologically well and confident."

