- WWE posted this video with Cathy Kelley previewing tonight's SmackDown with a "Celebration of Women" with SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya, Baron Corbin vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day celebrating last week's win, Shane McMahon reactions to the Kevin Owens - Shane McMahon segment and more.

- Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka and Carmella has been announced for the October 22nd WWE live event from Santiago, Chile at the Movistar Arena. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal was previously announced.

- As seen on last night's WWE RAW, Roman Reigns cut another promo on No Mercy opponent John Cena and mentioned Cena's previous burial of Alex Riley, who was released in 2016. It was reported that Riley was close with Cena at one point but they had a falling out and that led to Riley's push being nixed. Riley took to Twitter and responded to the promo with this tweet:

