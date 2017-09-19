- We noted last week how Canadian Olympic gold medal wrestler Erica Wiebe attended The Mae Young Classic in Las Vegas, then flew to Orlando for the WWE NXT TV tapings and a visit to the WWE Performance Center. Above is video of Wiebe training at the Performance Center and talking about her week with WWE.

- The Undertaker will be making a rare signing appearance at the first-ever Ace Universe convention on Friday, December 8th at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. This is the brand new pop culture convention launched by Gareb Sheamus, the original founder of the Wizard World conventions. Taker is the only wrestling star announced for the convention as of this writing. You can purchase tickets at this link.

- The Usos continue to receive new gear from Adidas and Foot Locker, as seen in the video below from backstage at tonight's WWE SmackDown. As noted, The Usos will get their rematch from SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day at the October WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Yezzir. @footlocker hooked us up with the Adidas NMD Gear!! Helping us to #MakeAnImpression so go out there and make YOURS!! pic.twitter.com/pSOWd28kdY — The Usos (@WWEUsos) September 19, 2017

