- Recap of Enzo's move to 205 Live and his encounters with Neville as their No Mercy title match nears.

- Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us in as they talk about Neville and Enzo having a face-to-face later tonight.

Cedric Alexander vs. The Brian Kendrick

Alexander with a flurry of strikes sending Kendrick to the outside, immediately goes for a suicide dive, taking down Kendrick. Ref gets to a count of eight before both make it into the ring, Cedric with a flying nothing off the top rope, rolls through, Kendrick brings him down with a big kick, pin, two-count. Irish whip into the corner by Kendrick who looks to slow things down. Hits a butterfly suplex, pin, two. Kendricks with all the momentum now, grinding away at Alexander, hitting him with forearms across the face as he sits on Alexander's back.

Alexander with a mini-comeback, gets blasted out to the apron. Jumping kick stuns Kendrick, springboard clothesline, pin, two. Kendrick goes for sliced bread #2, countered. Kendrick attempts to roll up Alexander, but their momentum carried Alexander to get the pin instead.

Winner: Cedric Alexander via Pinfall

- Post-match, Kendrick goes out to jaw with Alexander and Gallagher heads down the ramp with the sneak attack. Kendrick puts Alexander in an abdominal stretch as Gallagher kicks and headbutts Alexander out of this world.

- Up later tonight, Rich Swann vs. Lince Dorado.

- Backstage, Drew Gulak (with "No Chants" sign in hand) heads out to the ring.

