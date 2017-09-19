- We noted last week how Rusev cut a SmackDown promo on needing to crush a WWE Legend to get his killer instinct back, following the squash loss to Randy Orton at SummerSlam in late August. Tonight's SmackDown saw Orton pick up a win over Aiden English, only to be confronted by Rusev after the win. Rusev then defeated Orton in just a few seconds thanks to an assist from English. Above is video from the match and below are Twitter comments from Rusev and wife Lana:

- The storyline update on Vince McMahon is that he suffered three fractured ribs in the attack from Kevin Owens on last week's SmackDown.

- As noted, The Bella Twins launched their Belle Radici wine brand today. Nikki Bella tweeted the following and noted that both bottles of wine, which were under a limited release, are almost sold out already. He also thanked fans for supporting her on the Dancing With The Stars premiere and for supporting Total Bellas:

