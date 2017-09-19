As Marc noted earlier, the attendance at tonight's SmackDown Live taping at the Oracle Arena in Oakland was poor. One correspondent said that the arena was 30-40% full.

This is coming off of a weak crowd at last night's RAW in San Jose, CA.

You can check out photos of the crowd at tonight's SmackDown below:

This is the Smackdown crowd...... it's so depressing to look at.... #SDLive pic.twitter.com/RbgovdVcaJ — ??J??????? (@SashaAndSami) September 20, 2017

@WWERoadDogg As much as i love smackdown How come the like Of Aj Have to Wrestle tonight in front of a crowd less then a TNA Taping pic.twitter.com/386Ey1R1Ry — Nathaniel (@soldierofthewwe) September 20, 2017

@WrestlingSoup The SmackDown crowd is again half empty, this is embarrassing and sad. pic.twitter.com/939sC0eNlS — #Canada150 (@MauriceBear21) September 20, 2017

