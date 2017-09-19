As Marc noted earlier, the attendance at tonight's SmackDown Live taping at the Oracle Arena in Oakland was poor. One correspondent said that the arena was 30-40% full.

This is coming off of a weak crowd at last night's RAW in San Jose, CA.

You can check out photos of the crowd at tonight's SmackDown below:

