- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston and WWE seamster Mikaze are playing a new Gamer Gauntlet Best of 3 series for the "UpUpDownDown" channel with the loser being forced to drink an entire cup of pure lemon juice. Above is the first video in the series with Tekken 7 gameplay.
- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:
* Johnny Gargano vs. Tino Sabbatelli
* Lacey Evans vs. Bianca Belair
* No Way Jose vs. Lars Sullivan
* Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish (w/Adam Cole) vs. Trent Seven and Tyler Bate
NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.
- SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya tweeted the following in response to the "crazy cat lady" jabs on last night's SmackDown:
I am NOT a crazy cat lady! But I will be your #SDlive Women's Champion forever. And ever. ?????? pic.twitter.com/OcH78zXird— Nattie (@NatbyNature) September 20, 2017
