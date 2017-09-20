- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston and WWE seamster Mikaze are playing a new Gamer Gauntlet Best of 3 series for the "UpUpDownDown" channel with the loser being forced to drink an entire cup of pure lemon juice. Above is the first video in the series with Tekken 7 gameplay.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* Johnny Gargano vs. Tino Sabbatelli

* Lacey Evans vs. Bianca Belair

* No Way Jose vs. Lars Sullivan

* Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish (w/Adam Cole) vs. Trent Seven and Tyler Bate

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya tweeted the following in response to the "crazy cat lady" jabs on last night's SmackDown:

I am NOT a crazy cat lady! But I will be your #SDlive Women's Champion forever. And ever. ?????? pic.twitter.com/OcH78zXird — Nattie (@NatbyNature) September 20, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.