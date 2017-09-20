Source: The Pueblo Chieftan

The Pueblo Chieftan has an interview with Kevin Owens, who was promoting the upcoming WWE live event in Pueblo, CO on Monday, October 2nd. Below are a couple of highlights:

His segment with Vince McMahon on last week's SmackDown:

"That was my first time being in the ring with Vince McMahon. For a lifelong WWE fan, it was pretty special -- definitely a moment in my career I never really thought would happen and one that I will remember for a very long time.

"And one I think Vince will remember as well."

WWE going to smaller towns like Pueblo, which has a population of 110,000:

"I do really do enjoy going to smaller towns like Pueblo. And I often wonder why we don't get to do it more often. WWE Live is a spectacle like no other. So if the Pueblo fans want us to come back more, you should come on out and be loud, because WWE will take notice."

Owens also discussed the difference between working live events and TV, being a heel for a long time and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

