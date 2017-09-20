- We had posted the WWE 2K18 Gameplay trailer earlier this week, however that video ended up being removed. You can check it out in the video above. The trailer is set to "Kickstart My Heart" by Mötley Crüe provides an extended look at a variety of WWE and NXT Superstars in action across entrances, in-ring and backstage areas, including WWE 2K18 cover Superstar Seth Rollins and WWE 2K18 pre-order focus Kurt Angle alongside John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Undertaker, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Naomi, Charlotte Flair and many more.

WWE 2K18 is currently scheduled for worldwide release on October 17, 2017 for the PlayStation4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One, as well as in Fall 2017 for Nintendo Switch.

- Through the end of the day, you can get $5, $10 and $15 deals with $5 shipping on orders over $50 at WWEShop.com. There is no code necessary, just use this link.

- Roman Reigns granted a wish for a fan before RAW this past Monday night. After the post-RAW dark match, Reigns gave the fan his gloves and shared an emotional moment with him, reportedly telling him that "we're brothers now" as the fan wept. You can check it out in the video below:

Below are photos of Reigns with the fan before RAW:

