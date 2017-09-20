- Above is video of WWE NXT Superstars Nikki Cross and Trent Seven playing The Mustache Game with Goal.

- This week's "Flashback Friday" content on the WWE Network will feature a replay of The Cruiserweight Classic from 12pm EST until 11pm EST.

- As seen below, former WWE Champion The Rock has released the trailer for his new Jumanji movie that comes out on December 20th:

This CHRISTMAS the hottest game isn't one you play...it's one that plays YOU. Enjoy my NEW @JumanjiMovie trailer.



Love, Dwanta Claus ???? pic.twitter.com/1YDVqq3nRn — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 20, 2017

