- WWE posted this video of Enzo Amore, Jason Jordan, Mickie James, Goldust, Emma and Titus Worldwide visiting Steve Irwin's family at the Australia Zoo this past weekend.

- There was a lot of backstage talk at last night's WWE SmackDown in Oakland over the "that's too far chant" during WWE Champion Jinder Mahal's promo on Shinsuke Nakamura, where he referred to Nakamura as Mr. Miyagi, according to PWInsider. It's worth noting that the segment was not uploaded to YouTube. Another hot topic backstage last night was the low attendance. We noted before that the building was believed to be 30-40% full.

- Former WWE Champion Batista is currently filming Escape Plan 3 with Sylvester Stallone, seen in the video below. No word yet on when the movie comes out but the two will reprise their roles from the Escape Plan 2 movie that comes out in 2018.

Having way to much fun with @officialslystallone on EP3! A post shared by David Bautista (@davebautista) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:35am PDT

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.