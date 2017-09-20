On this week's episode of 'Dinner With The King,' co-hosts Jerry "The King" Lawler and Glenn Moore welcome WWE Hall of Famer and hardcore legend Terry Funk to the show. Funk and Lawler go back and forth about their battles of the course of several decades, and preview their two matches this coming weekend. Longtime wrestling journalist and broadcaster Bill Apter also chimes in about the upcoming matches.

They sent us these highlights from Lawler:

The passing of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan:

"There's not a lot of people you consider your real friends in the business; it's more your business acquaintances. But I always felt like Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan and I were friends.

"What a legacy this guy leaves. He was THE color commentator. I don't think there's ever been, probably never will be, to match Bobby Heenan behind a mic. When he and Gorilla Monsoon were together, wow, that's the best there was."

Did the WWE label a house show in Greensboro 'Starrcade' because there's a wrestling convention, WrestleCade, the same weekend only thirty minutes away?

"Well, of course. It's a good promotional idea. Any time you can increase ticket sales, you're doing a good job."

