Yesterday we asked what were some of your favorite things Bobby Heenan said or did during his long illustrious pro wrestling career. A lot of you simply said too many to list, but among his top moments were WrestleMania 8, especially Bret Hart vs. Roddy Piper and Randy Savage vs. Ric Flair. Other moments included: 1992 Royal Rumble, 1993 Survivor Series when he shredded the Hart Family at ringside, his Hall of Fame speech, pretty much anything with Gorilla Monsoon, and, of course, the Barbershop segment.

Thanks to everyone who responded, lots of great replies in the comment section, well worth your time to read through all of them.

Wooo Nation!!!:

"(During the WM 17 Gimmick Battle Royal entrances) 'By the time The Iron Sheik gets to the ring, it will be Wrestlemania 37!'"

MrRatedR2014:

"Bobby Heenan is my favorite heel commentator ever. I remember Bobby's comments from that classic match between Bret Hart and Roddy Piper at WM 8 (that match on its own was awesome, but Bobby's commentary made it even more amazing). The best part was when Piper took the bell, while the referee was out and was hesitating whether to hit Bret with it or not. It still rings in my ear:

Gorilla: He's having second thoughts.

Bobby: Use it! Use it, waffle him with it! Remember that old saying, 'What the hell, use the bell!'"

Horse Face:

"Prime Time Wrestling (which was the Monday Night show before Raw). There is a scene where he is on the phone, Gorilla is sitting next to him. Heennan is yelling at someone on the phone. He's saying something like 'You keep talking to me like that, and I'll knock you into next week! You wanna fall down? You wanna fall down? Ok then....ok....I'll talk to you later, Mom." My favorite Brain moment out of so many. RIP sir. You will be missed."

Damien Demento: TheKingOfZing:

"So many to choose from. His commentary during the 1992 Royal Rumble was epic and memorable. Any Prime Time Wrestling with Heenan and Monsoon was classic. 'You win some you lose some, unless you're Virgil then you lose them all.'"

Don Piano:

"Alfred Hayes: Thank you so much Bobby for that kind introduction.

Brain: It was written down. I didn't come up with it."

JudgmentDay:

"Heenan: Repo Man! Last week, he repoed his own car! This man is nuts!

Mean Gene: About 5 years ago, he got my mother-in-law's.

Heenan: About 4 years ago, everybody got your mother-in-law!"

Mr. Wednesday:

"There are far too many moments and quotes from his career to pick just one, so I'm sharing something the man behind the character said, 'I don't look at myself as a hero or smart person. I have a seventh grade education, but I've had a lot of fun.' That's one of the ultimate life lessons that anyone can learn and benefit from. Bobby wasn't just funny and sharp. He was also wise. Whatever the proverbial 'it' is, Bobby got it and then some."

