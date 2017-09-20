Hulk Hogan hasn't really opened up about his controversial departure from the WWE, until now. In an exclusive clip from this Sunday's episode of OBJECTified on FOX News, Hogan discusses the moment he found out he was being fired from the company.

The WWE terminated its contract with Hogan in 2015 after a sex tape leaked that included him making anti-black remarks and expressing anger at the thought of his daughter dating a black man. He also used the n-word multiple times. Hogan said he didn't expect to be fired.

"When I heard this was going to happen, I called them on a Thursday or a Friday. As I hung up the phone that night, they fired me in the morning," Hogan said. "It really caught me off guard, I didn't expect it because the WWE knows who I am. I'm not that person, that's not who I am and that's not what I do."

The WWE removed nearly all references to Hogan from its website, including his entry from its WWE Hall Of Fame page. It also removed his merchandise from the WWE Shop and ceased his inclusion in its video games. Hogan said he believes it was a business-decision.

See Also Hulk Hogan Comments On 'Crybabies' Complaining About Hurricane Irma

"I think they did what was best for business," he said. "They were worried about losing sponsors and network support."

Hogan has since apologized for the remarks and hasn't really been in the public eye since the controversial incident. He said he's had a hard time dealing with the fact that the WWE pretty much erased all memory of him from its history.

"It was tough, it hit me hard," Hogan said. "When you look at a 40-year career, it's just gone."

When asked if he thinks the WWE would ever ask him to return, Hogan said, "I'm not sure." Hogan was asked if he would come back if they asked, but you'll have to tune in on Sunday to find out his answer.

Also on Sunday's episode, Hulk talks about the highs and lows of his wrestling career, the lingering injuries and health problems he has now, and he answers every question host Harvey Levin had about the Gawker trial and leaked sex tape. An encore of the episode will air on FOX News after No Mercy at 11pm ET / 8pm PT.

Follow Doric Sam on Twitter at @doricsam83. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.