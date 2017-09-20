Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated has a new interview with Braun Strowman, who was promoting his WWE Universal Championship match with Brock Lesnar this Sunday at WWE No Mercy. Below are a couple of highlights:

Being close with Roman Reigns off-camera:

"Roman's work ethic is just like mine. We go out every night, we give 100 percent of what we have to go, we put our bodies on the line and we know that, at the end of the night, we're going to have you on your feet, you're going to be hoarse, and you'll be going crazy because we did our job entertaining you. From top to bottom, we're the best athletes in the world."

Conor McGregor in WWE:

"McGregor might make it on 205 Live, but he doesn't want to step in the ring with me."

Strowman also discussed Ric Flair, his dream match, being back at full strength after his injury and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

