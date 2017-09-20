The WWE issued a new survey today about the WWE Network. In the fan survey, the WWE asked fans about adding new programming to the WWE Network, with GFW programming as one of the options.

The survey states, "WWE is considering adding new programming to WWE Network as part of a premium priced tier. Listed below are some potential new programming ideas. Please let us know how interested you are in each of the ideas. Select whether you are extremely, very, moderately, somewhat or not at all interested in each of the ideas."

Listed as an option is "TNA: Historic and new programming from TNA / Impact / Global Force Wrestling." GFW isn't the only company on the WWE's radar, as another option is, "Ring of Honor: Historic and new programming from Ring of Honor."

Other options include original scripted comedies, new reality shows, other promotions and WWE "Director's Cut," which would be "shows that put a new twist on classic content."

It was reported earlier this month that Anthem is ready to sell GFW after the departure of Jeff Jarrett, who took an indefinite leave of absence as Chief Creative Officer to focus on personal matters. The WWE was named as one of the potential suitors.

In the wake of the rumors of a potential sale, GFW announced a slew of new digital initiatives. The new creative team of Sonjay Dutt, Scott D'Amore and "Big" John Gaburick believes the company is now stable after a meeting with GFW president Ed Nordholm.

WWE also asked fans about the possibly of adding original scripted dramas, reality shows, an audio channel, special live events, scripted comedies, TV-14 programming and more. You can check out the survey at this link.

