- The main event of this past Tuesday's SmackDown was originally scheduled to be a triple threat match with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Naomi, according to PWInsider. The plan was changed late in the day for Tamina to be added in the match.

- There continues to be more fallout from Jinder Mahal's promo on Shinsuke Nakamura on last night's SmackDown, which included Mahal saying that Nakamuara "always rooks the same" and referring to him as Mr. Miyagi. We mentioned earlier today that Marissa Payne of The Washington Post is asking fans who attended last night's show to contact her for "a story about racist promos." Deadspin has a story here ripping the segment.

"There's a litany of racist promos in WWE's history, sure," the article read. "But there's no reason for this kind of s--t. It doesn't make Mahal a better character and it doesn't build for his match against Nakamura that much. It's just awkward and sad.

See Also Reby Hardy Reacts To Jeff Jarrett's GFW Absence

- As noted, WWE sent out a survey today asking fans what programming they'd like to see added to the WWE Network, with GFW and ROH programming being listed as options. It should be noted that WWE has sent out similar surveys in the past, often including TNA as an option, however very few significant changes have been made to the Network. Matt Hardy, who never misses an opportunity to take a shot at GFW, responded to the survey, writing:

WWE sent me a survey and TNA is mentioned. pic.twitter.com/e4E7fj3L8g — The Fan's Podcast (@TheFansPodcast) September 20, 2017

@KOllomani contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.