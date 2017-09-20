Daniel Bryan conducted a Twitter Q&A during tonight's episode of Total Bellas. Below are some of the highlights:

If you had one more match in the WWE, who would you face? NXT stars count too! :)

If you could wrestle again in WWE, which brand would you like to be in?

"Smackdown fo show"

Most exciting potential Hair Match for you to be in now that Blue Panther lost his hair?

"A hair vs mask match vs Atlantis"

Would you wrestle @KennyOmegamanX and where would you fight him?

Yes, and in any big arena https://t.co/ECAk44p1Ea — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 21, 2017

Shopping is a fear of yours, isn't it?

"Consumption of unnecessary things gives me anxiety about the future"

Do you still wanna see @WWECesaro on Smackdown Live ?

Yeah, but I wanted @SamiZayn on smackdown and that hasn't worked out as well as I thought thus far https://t.co/3apMAdoB15 — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 21, 2017

how's the adjustment from being a wrestler to a stay at home dad?

"I love it, but miss wrestling"

Who would you like to wrestle in the Indy scene first once you come back?

Are you going to bring Birdie up on a vegan diet or would you be open to let her try things?

"We will raise her vegetarian but if she wants to try meat she can and we will explain why we don't eat it"

On a scale of 1 through 10 how bad do you REALLY want to return to the ring?

Proudest moment from inside the Wrestling ring not involving yourself?

"I loved watching Bri wrestle Stephanie at Summerslam"

if you had to chose one guy to wrestle, Okada or Naito?

"No reason to just choose one"

Would you ever put your beard on the line in a match?

Only for WrestleMania or a CMLL Aniversario main event https://t.co/oFLXYiKc9q — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 21, 2017

What do you think is the leading cause of global warming?

"Had a conversation with Neville about this. Possibly the meat industry, but mostly greed"

Best wrestler in the world today in your opinion?

"Everyone has different styles, I love watching AJ, Cesaro, Minoru Suzuki, Negro Casas, Zack Sabre and Rush"

