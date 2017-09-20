Source: E! News

It is, perhaps, no surprise that WWE diva and Total Bellas star Nikki Bella on DWTS has been nothing short of perfection. The wrestler, who has been paired with Artem Chigvintsev, told E! News that putting on her dancing shoes has done wonders for her body.

"I've already lost five pounds!" she said, adding that while her diet now consists of a lot of carbohydrates, she burns almost all of the calories she consumes because she's practicing a lot.

The diva chose to dance to "So What" by pop star P!nk for her first dance, and she wasn't afraid to incorporate some WWE moves into her routine.

Donning a red-hot, red hot barely-there number -- possibly in tribute to her work on Monday Night Raw and the "red brand," which was also featured at the beginning of her segment -- Nikki body-slammed the Strictly Come Dancing champion before launching into a sexy tango. And she made some new fans with Jonathan Silver Scott of the Property Brothers -- whose twin brother, Drew, is competing against Nikki -- and his brother, JD Scott.

Check it out below.

Ultimately, Nikki Bella on DWTS not only earned herself a lot of fans -- Twitter went wild as she finished her tango -- but she earned herself a pretty high score: she got 20 points out of a possible 30 -- including a 7 from Len, the notoriously cantankerous, tough-scoring judge -- and placed in top four, making her safe from elimination... for now.

Meanwhile, according to the International Business Times, Bella said that she has an ardent supporter in her fiance, WWE champion John Cena. In fact, he's so supportive that he texted her after her routine and said, "Wow! Wow! Wow!" He also told her that he was "extremely turned on" by her routine.

"This is not the first time Cena has had a positive reaction to Bella's work ethic. During an appearance on the "TODAY" show, the wrestler gushed over Nikki and Brie Bella's accomplishments because of all of their hard work," reports the outlet.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights, live, on ABC. Check your local listings for the channel and the time in your area.

