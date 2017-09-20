Source: Conversation With The Big Guy

Recently on Conversation With The Big Guy, former WWE Superstar Ryback talked about whether he ever associated Colt Cabana with the negative comments CM Punk made on Cabana's podcast as well as his 2012 Hell In A Cell match versus Punk.

According to Ryback, he never blamed Cabana for CM Punk's comments on Cabana's Art Of Wrestling podcast.

"To me, it [was] never a big deal. I could tell, to him, it's more uncomfortable for him. But, like I told him, I never associated him, even though it was his show, I was just mature enough to realize that he's not the one who said the comments and just because he's friends with the guy, [it does not mean], 'well, I hate you because you're friends with him.' That's ridiculous, and immature, and I would never do that, so and I told [podcast cohost Pat Buck] when I saw [Cabana] at the House Of Hardcore show, Tommy Dreamer's show, when he goes, kind of, 'can I talk to you?' I didn't think he ever had to apologize, personally. It meant a lot though, still that he did, but he was bothered by it because I always got along with him. It is what it is."

With respect to Ryback's 2012 HIAC match versus Punk, 'The Human Wrecking Ball' did not know anything about the planned finish of HIAC 2012 match till the day of.

"No, I didn't [know anything about the finish beforehand] and it was a really, really tough thing for me that day because I was in a really tough situation going into that match. Me and Punk had been working live events. They don't let you know anything there, typically. Punk maybe knew, but I was just being introduced to the main event and I found out that day Punk [on] multiple times went to Vince [McMahon]'s office. I was in a position where I wasn't as comfortable as I am now or [during] my final feuds there where you kind of have to build up to that relationship and whatnot. I didn't know what the plan was."

In Ryback's estimation, that night should have been the night he won the WWE title.

"It started that whole process for me where things didn't exactly go my way. I just remember it did not feel right when they first told me what we were doing. I don't know [if the plan was ever for Ryback to go over]. You have no way of knowing. It could have been, but things there change all the time. 100% [that night should have been the night Ryback went over]."

Although Ryback had his reservations about the plan, he did not feel comfortable enough to speak out about it.

"But I was not in a position where I could say, 'I'm not going to do this' because I'm brand new and I was being introduced into this main event role and they want to see if you can perform at that level and I had to trust the process that that point."

Ryback claimed that it felt wrong to be slotted into the main event role when John Cena went down with an injury.

"We saw the unbeatable beaten for seven months and somehow stayed very popular during that period, but it was tough. It was really, really tough. And, again, this question kind of brings up stuff. I remember during that point, it was 'Ryback, we don't want you wrestling for more than 10 minutes in a match. You destroy people and this and that or you don't wrestle over six minutes.' And we kept that formula, but now you're putting me in there against Punk. And then, 'well, we need you to do 16 [minutes] in the cage.' 'Well, you just said you don't want me doing more than 10.' Do you know what I mean? The whole thing was just so f--ked up from letting this natural thing develop." Ryback reflected, "when Cena went down with the injury, it's cool you're getting a main event opportunity, you're getting better money, you focus on the positives with that and it felt really, really wrong from a creative standpoint."

