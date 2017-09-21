The ROH Death Before Dishonor XV Pay-Per-View will take place tomorrow from Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. Remember to join us at 9pm EST for live coverage!

Headlining the card, Cody Rhodes will defend the ROH World Championship against Minoru Suzuki, who will be coming to the U.S. for the first time in 25 years. Below is the full card for tomorrow's show:

ROH World Championship

Cody (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

ROH World Television Championship

Kushida (c) vs. Kenny King

ROH World Tag Team Championship

The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship

The Young Bucks and Adam Page (c) vs. The Kingdom or Bully Ray and The Briscoes

Last Man Standing Match

Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young

Street Fight

Jay White vs. Punishment Martinez

The Kingdom vs. Bully Ray and The Briscoes

Winners get ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title shot

"The Kentucky Gentleman" Chuckie T vs. "The Villain" Marty Scurll

You can watch the show on traditional PPV, at ROHWrestling.com, or Fite.tv for $34.99.

(Video courtesy of ROH)

