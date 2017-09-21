Source: The Washington Post

WWE has been getting some negative publicity from Jinder Mahal's promo on Shinsuke Nakamura on Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown Live, which included Mahal saying that Nakamura "always rooks the same" and referring to him as Mr. Miyagi. WWE never uploaded a clip from the segment on their YouTube channel (the clip above is from last week's show), although they uploaded videos from all of the other segments on the show.

The Washington Post published their story on the promo on Wednesday, which included reactions from fans who attended the event.

"Racism is definitely an idiotic way to get heat and not necessary," a 15-year-old stated in an email to The Washington Post. "It also makes the writers look bad."

Not everyone agreed, as 33 year-old Fernando Padilla, who was at SmackDown Live this past Tuesday, told The Post that he "just saw it as a show." He did admit that some of WWE's use of stereotypes is "kind of cringeworthy."

WWE issued this statement to The Post regarding the promo:

"Just like many other TV shows or movies, WWE creates programming with fictional personalities that incorporates real world issues and sensitive subjects. "As a producer of such TV shows, WWE Corporate is committed to embracing and celebrating individuals from all backgrounds as demonstrated by the diversity of our employees, performers and fans worldwide."

