- WWE posted this video of Sasha Banks talking to Charly Caruso while hanging out in her hometown of Boston recently. Sasha talks about working with her husband Sarath "Mikaze" Ton, who is a seamstress for WWE. Sasha reveals that Triple H approached her one year and asked about giving her husband a tryout as the company needed help with WrestleMania gear. He went on to make gear for Triple H, The Bella Twins and was hired. Sasha says Mikaze is her best friend and it always helps to have him there.

They also discuss cousin Snoop Dogg being the inspiration for her "The Boss" character, her style, finally being herself after being a shy kid, family, moving to Boston when she was younger, getting into pro wrestling, women in wrestling and more.

- Below is the synopsis for next Wednesday's Total Bellas episode:

"Power Struggle: Nikki finally gets a tag team match with John Cena; a major legal discussion throws the family through a loop; Kathy's surprisingly active sex life leaves her kids scratching their heads."

- WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has launched an online auction at BookerTAuction.com with proceeds going to benefit the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Booker has received items from The Hardys, Roman Reigns, Rob Van Dam, Sean Waltman, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and others. As noted, Booker will host a live benefit show on No Mercy Sunday in Los Angeles to benefit Harvey victims. Guests include Goldust, RVD, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Booker tweeted the following on the auction:

