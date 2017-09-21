- Above is video of Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella reacting to last night's Total Bellas episode, the third episode of the second season.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who many F5s from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will it take to keep Braun Strowman down for the three count at Sunday's WWE No Mercy pay-per-view. As of this writing, 79% voted for, "Three or more F5s will be needed to keep The Monster Among Men down for the pinfall." 12% voted for at least two F5s while the rest voted, "Just one of the devastating maneuver should do the trick."

- As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno lost to ICW World Heavyweight Champion Joe Coffey at Sunday's Insane Championship Wrestling "The Infamous" event in Newcastle, England. Below are highlights from the match:

