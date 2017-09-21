- TMZ posted the video above of former WWE star Eva Marie, who turned 33 years old this week, on vacation in a bikini in Bali. Marie is on the trip with her husband, Jonathan Coyle, as well as a camera crew.

- Through the end of the day, you can get $5, $10 and $15 deals with $5 shipping on orders over $50 at WWEShop.com. The sale ends tonight, September 21st at 11:59pm PT. There is no code necessary to take advantage of the offer, just use this link.

Eva Marie On Why She Failed WWE Wellness Policy Test
- Brie Bella posted the video below of Daniel Bryan revealing an idea he has for a YouTube gardening show. Bryan said that he would host the show as an 80s wrestler named Lloyd Peacock trying to be a gardener. It should be noted that a couple of the names that Bryan pitched for himself when he signed with WWE were Buddy Peacock and Lloyd Boñier.

