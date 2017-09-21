Welcome to our live coverage of Impact on POP, which will begin at 8pm ET! Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage. Below is what's scheduled for tonight's show:

- Show opens with an in memoriam of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan.

- Recap of Johnny Impact vs. Low Ki for the number one contender to Eli Drake's GFW Championship. Also, Lashley making his decision to leave wrestling and go to MMA.

- We see Johnny Impact enter the arena in a foul mood, looking for Eli Drake. He immediately heads out to the ring, grabs a mic, and demands his title shot tonight. Drake is currently in Mexico though, and instead, out comes KM with a mic in head. KM says Johnny can wish all he wants, but Drake is still in Mexico. Impact says he saw Drake's car in the parking lot and he's just scared. KM says the live crowd sucks and they return the favor with a "You suck" chant. KM says it doesn't matter if Drake is here or not, how about Johnny puts his number one contender spot on the line against "The only undefeated member of the Impact roster." Impact asks the crowd if they are up for that and they cheer, counting down to the start of the match.

Johnny Impact vs. KM (Number One Contender Match)

Johnny hits a superkick right off the bat, standing corkscrew senton, pin, only gets a two. Johnny goes for a springboard into the ring, but KM kicks off him off the top ropes and goes to work with right hands on Johnny's skull. Loud "Johnny" chants as he reverses an arm drag, big kicks as he grounds KM. Johnny goes to climb the ropes and KM rolls him up, feet on the ropes, ref catches it though. Johnny is able to drop KM, climbs up again and hits the Thursday Night Delight to win the match.

Winner: Johnny Impact wins via Pinfall

- Backstage, Pagano speaks with a mystery wrestler as he heads off to talk with El Hijo del Fantasma.

- Recap of Taya Valkryie taking out Rosemary and defeating Amber Nova.

Ava Storie vs. Taya Valkyrie

Valkryie whips Storie into the corner, clothesline, follows it up with a big kick to the back. Road to Valhalla (Double chickenwing facebuster) for the very quick finish.

Winner: Taya Valkyrie via Pinfall

- Post-match, Taya says lucha royalty has arrived and she came to Impact for one reason and it's the Knockouts championship. She tells Karen Jarrett to listen to her and not waste her time. Rosemary's music hits and she makes her way out with a smile on her face. She gets on the mic and says the hive thinks it's terribly funny that Taya says she deserves a title shot before herself. She gets in Taya's face and says if anyone deserves the shot it's "us" and attacks Taya. Sienna heads out to fight Rosemary. Taya yanks Sienna away and goes back to work, Sienna gets in Taya's face as Rosemary shoves the champ into Taya. The two finally team up on Rosemary as Allie runs out to help, followed by Taryn Terrell. With the numbers game in their favor, Rosemary and Allie are not looking so good until Gail Kim finally comes out and helps clear out the ring. Gail, Allie, and Rosemary stand tall in the ring as they taunt the other three Knockouts.

- At a club, oVe finds where LAX hangs out and heads in. Homicide was hanging outside though and rang the troops as oVe head in. Konnan sets oVe up as they send a number of women to hang with them. LAX suddenly shows up and the two sides jaw back and forth. Ortiz and Santana say next week they can have a title rematch and send oVe out of the club.

- Part two of Global Forged, Scott D'Amore talks about watching film from the tryouts and moving the next group forward. We see a number of wrestlers tell their stories.

- Backstage, Allie, Gail, and Rosemary talk about how they can destroy Sienna, Taryn, and Taya.

- Recap of Trevor Lee winning the X Division title and Petey Williams speaks about his history in the X Division.

- Grado talks about his first day working in Joseph Park's company to help keep him in the U.S. and how he's making that money, noting how difficult schedule is now.

Pagano and El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Eddie Edwards and Ethan Carter III

Fantasma goes to work on EC3 as he and Pagano are working well together in the early stages of the match, quickly tagging back and forth. Pagano attempting to put EC3 away, goes for a pin, only a two count. EC3 finally gets in some offense with a number of chops, but really needs to tag out of the match. He finally gets an opportunity, but Fantasma runs over and yanks Edwards off the apron so EC3 can't get out of the match.

ECIII hits a TK3 on Pagano, he's dazed and trying to find Edwards, Fantasma grabs his leg, but gets kicked away, and in comes Edwards! Multiple elbows on both of his opponents. Edwards is able to put Fantasma down, Pagano with a kick to the chest, EC3 sends Pagano out of the ring. Edwards with a blue thunder bomb, but the referee is distracted with the action outside the ring. In runs Texano Jr., powerbomb on Edwards, Fantasma takes advantage and gets the pin.

Winners: Pagano and El Hijo del Fantasma via Pinfall

- Post-match, all three beat up a grounded Edwards, Texano whips Edwards with his rope. Attention then goes to EC3 and he gets the same treatment. Finally, James Storm heads out (beer in hand) and tosses Texano, Fantasma, and Pagno out of the ring. Storm then faces off with EC3 and shakes Edwards' hand before exiting the ring.

- Preview of Eli Drake's GFW Championship match in Mexico.

- Backstage, Johnny is still looking Eli Drake, he runs into Fantasma, Pagano, and Texano Jr. Fantasma says he's in Mexico, Texano Jr. says he doesn't like Johnny wrestling in Mexico and he doesn't like him, personally. Johhny then says if Drake is indeed in Mexico, he'll put his number one contender spot (again) up against Texano Jr. later tonight.

Kongo Kong vs. Mahabali Shera

These two collide multiple times before Kong hits a belly-to-belly suplex. Kong chokes, kicks and just beats up Shera until Shera goes for a bodyslam, which doesn't work out so well. Shera then tries to bring Kong down with multiple clotheslines, capping it off with a big splash in the corner. Shera to the apron, awful looking springboard chop that finally brings Kong down to the mat, pin, two. Shera lifts Kong up on his shoulders, reversal, headbutt by Kong that puts Shera in the corner, cannonball by Kong. Kong climbs to the top rope and hits a massive splash, goes for the pin and there's no getting up from that.

Winner: Kongo Kong via Pinfall

- In Mexico, Eli Drake talks about his upcoming opponent, Johnny Impact, and how he bounced from Mexico once he heard Drake was coming to his home. Drake says dummy a bunch of times and basically say Johnny has no chance at beating him at Victory Road.

