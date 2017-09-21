- Above, Cathy Kelley took a look at Paige working on her return to a WWE ring. Paige's photo of returning to the WWE Performance Center was shown, as were Twitter reactions from Billie Kay and Ember Moon. The former Women's Champion has been out of the ring for more than 1 year after having neck surgery.

- According to WWE Network News, the first season of Southpaw Regional Wrestling will be coming to the WWE Network on Monday, September 25. The popular series is currently only on WWE's YouTube channel. No word yet on when season two will be coming to the Network, if you haven't seen it yet, check out season two here.

- It looks like John Cena will be this Friday's guest on E & C's Pod of Awesomeness as Christian tweeted out a pretty obvious hint saying, "Remember, it's a podcast, you can't see it."

Follow @EandCPod for announcement of this weeks guest.. remember, it's a podcast you can't see it. — Jay 'Christian' Reso (@Christian4Peeps) September 21, 2017

