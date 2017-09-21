- Above is a preview of next week's Victory Road show (Thursday at 8pm ET on POP), here's what the current card looks like:

* Eli Drake (c) vs. Johnny Impact (GFW World Championship)

* Trevor Lee (c) vs. Petey Williams (X Division Championship)

* LAX (c) vs. oVe (GFW World Tag Team Championship)

* Allie, Rosemary, and Gail Kim vs. Taryn Terrell, Taya Valkyrie, and Sienna

- Impact Wrestling posted their top YouTube videos from last week. Here what the top five look like:

5) Low-Ki vs. Johnny IMPACT Who is Contender? (36k views)

4) Braxton Sutter & Allie… Trouble in Paradise? (38k views)

3) Taya Makes Quick Work of Amber Nova (45k views)

2) Pagano Bursts Onto the GFW Scene (73k views)

1) Low-Ki Is Very Upset With His Place In Line For a Global Title Shot (145k views)

- As part of Taryn Terrell's football photo shoot (which you can see here), Terrell gave her predictions for Week 3 in the NFL.

