Source: E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness

Recently on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, WWE Hall Of Famer Edge talked about the ongoing angle between WWE Superstar Kevin Owens and WWE SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon, specifically, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon getting physical for the sake of the feud. Also, Edge shared a story about McMahon supporting him during his first world title reign.

On the subject of the physicality between Owens and Vince McMahon on SmackDown Live, Edge suggested that it showed that the company has faith in 'KO'. 'The Rated-R Superstar' went on to say that he wishes he could be privy to the conversation between Owens and McMahon just prior to the headbutt.

"Hell of a headbutt. I didn't see that one coming. Yeah, yep. So here's the thing - they built it throughout the show, which was great. And it seems like they're pulling the trigger on Owens. Like, properly now. Not that he… I mean, he [has] held almost every title in the company already, he [has] basically been champion the entire time he [has] been there, but I mean, this, this is a next level type of thing. I'm assuming main eventing Hell In A Cell pay-per-view with Shane now and if anyone is a master of making sure people get put over in matches, it's Shane. Here's what I really want to know: I want to know what Vince was saying to Kev right before the headbutt because you can see he's laying something on him and I know how Vince talks like that. Like when I came out and handed in the [Money In The Bank] briefcase, he says stuff to you and it's motivating stuff, so I'd really like to find out what was said there."

Edge said, "[McMahon] knows how to push buttons and how to get performances and how certain people need to get that as opposed to how other people need to get that."

Apparently, Edge is interested in what McMahon said to Owens because McMahon offered 'The Ultimate Opportunist' some words of encouragement when he was about to cash in the Money In The Bank briefcase. 'The Genetic Jackhammer' told Edgeward to prove him right.

"'Prove me right. Prove me right.' because he was the only one that was in my corner. Everybody else either thought it was too soon after nine years with the company, or didn't think it was going to work, or whatever."

Edge continued, "I mean, if I was going to have anybody in my corner, he's the right guy to have and, thankfully, I did prove him right. But hearing that, right as I was about [to cash in], I was ready to chew the world apart, so I'd really like to know what that dialogue was because he's not going to put somebody over that strong unless he sees something."

See Also Edge And Christian On How Roman Reigns Performed During His Promo With John Cena

While Christian suggested that the feud with Shane could allow Owens the opportunity to dirty up his in-ring work, Edge indicated that the angle could provide 'The New Face Of America' with "made man" status.

"Good angle. It will be interesting going forward after Hell In A Cell where Owens goes because it could be argued that he got jumped passed the world title in terms of like, whoa, I don't want to say 'importance', but in terms of interest." Edge added, "it'll be interesting to see going forward because it could make Kevin a made man, basically, going off of this and if it's continued because work-wise, he just keeps doing what he's doing. Maybe, yeah… And he's a heel, which is not the case a lot nowadays. Like I've said, there [are] not too many heels and he's one of them."

Join the five-second posse here. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.