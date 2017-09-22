- Above is the full match between Kenny Omega and Juice Robinson from this year's G1 Climax 27 tournament. Robinson was able to get the upset victory and will now face Omega at Destruction in Kobe for the IWGP United States Championship on September 24, which will be live on NJPW World at 3am ET.

- Speaking of the Destruction in Kobe event, there have been a few changes to the card. Now that IWGP Intercontinental Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi has challenged Kota Ibushi, they will be in tag action with Michael Elgin joining Tanahashi and David Finlay teaming up with Ibushi. War Machine vs. The Guerillas of Destiny vs. Killer Elite Squad will now be a No DQ Tornado Tag Match for the IWGP Tag Team Championship. Finally, Beretta will go up against Yjiro Takahashi in Beretta's first match as a heavyweight. Here's the full updated card:

* Hirai Kawato and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Katsuya Kitamura and Tomoyuki Oka

* Jushin Thunder Liger, Ricochet, Ryusuke Taguchi, Tiger Mask, and Togi Makabe vs. El Desperado, Taichi, Taka Michinoku, Takashi Iizuka, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens vs. Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi

* Beretta vs. Yujiro Takahashi

* War Machine (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Killer Elite Squad (No DQ tornado tag team match for the IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* David Finlay and Kota Ibushi vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi and Michael Elgin

* Rocky Romero, Tomohiro Ishii, and Toru Yano vs. BUSHI, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito

* Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay vs. EVIL and Hiromu Takahashi

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Juice Robinson (IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship)

- NEVER Openweight Champion, Minoru Suzuki, spoke with NJPW on a number of topics including his upcoming ROH World Championship match against Cody Rhodes at tonight's Death Before Dishonor XV PPV. Despite being the challenger in this specific match, Suzuki thinks otherwise.

"Get this right. I am not the 'challenger' here," Suzuki said. "Cody, ROH, the whole of America is choosing to challenge Minoru Suzuki. That's what this match is. But it doesn't matter to me. All of America! Stand up and come at me. Just try."

It should also be noted the article said Death Before Dishonor XV will be a VOD on NJPW World in a few days. Be sure to join our live coverage tonight's ROH PPV, starting at 9pm ET!

