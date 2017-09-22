Source: JR's BBQ

Jim Ross posted his latest blog at JRsBarBQ.com. Here are some highlights:

Bobby Heenan's passing:

"Still shaken over the death of my long time friend, and former broadcast partner, Bobby Heenan, this past Sunday after years of suffering and illness that drastically changed his life and affected many of us in a profound way. Bobby Heenan was simply the best to ever combine the diverse skill sets of wrestling, managing, and broadcasting in the history of the pro wrestling game. Arguably the most talented overall performer in the history of the biz was our beloved 'Weasel.' Bobby, please say hello wife Jan when you see her, and tell her that I miss her every minute of the day. You always made she and I laugh and that's always our best medicine."

Paige getting back to WWE:

"Happy to see WWE's Paige back in the Performance Center getting ready to make her return to the ring on the main roster. The talented, young Brit has too much talent to not be fully invested in the WWE, which can feature her skills better than any promotion on the planet. Plus, earn Paige the most cash."

See Also Paige WWE Return Update And Which Brand She Might Be Joining

Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman:

"Anxious to catch WWE No Mercy this Sunday on the WWE Network. Leaning on a Lesnar retaining scenario versus Strowman, which would set up what seemingly is the inevitable Universal Title match between Lesnar and Roman Reigns further down the road."

Much more is contained in Ross' latest blog, including his thoughts on Starrcade and Ric Flair's recovery. You can check out the full entry by clicking here.

Also, don't forget to order some of JR's BBQ Sauce, which is great for the kitchen and the grill, at WWEShop.com by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.