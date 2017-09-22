Thanks to Kyle F. for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Lowell, Massachusetts:

* The Street Profits defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

* Lars Sullivan defeated Oney Lorcan

* Billie Kay and Peyton Royce defeated Liv Morgan and Dakota Kai

* Roderick Strong defeated Hideo Itami

* Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe ended in aa No Contest when a big brawl broke out between the two teams

* Johnny Gargano defeated Raul Mendoza

* Kairi Sane defeated Sonya Deville

* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre retained over Andrade "Cien" Almas. The Undisputed Era attacked Drew after the match but Gargano, Lorcan and The Street Profits made the save. They then got beat down but SAnitY made the save and cleared the ring

