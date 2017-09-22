Ian Riccaboni and B.J. Whitmer check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Adam Page and Kenny King make their entrances.

Adam Page vs. Kenny King

They lock up. Hey page briefly locks in a headlock on King. King sends Page to the ropes, page comes back with a shoulder block. King hits a drop-toe-hold on Page. They exchange headlocks. King slams Page to the mat. King hits an arm drag on Page. Page connects with a forearm to the face of King. Page sends King out of the ring as the fight spills to ringside. Page elbows King in the face before climbing onto the entranceway. Page attempts a moonsault, King moves out of the way. King hits a Twisted Plancha from off the apron on Page as we head into a commercial break.

They exchange strikes in the ring as we return from the commercial break. Page hits a piledriver on King. King rolls out of the ring, Page follows. Page sends King into the ringside barrier. Page rolls King back into the ring. Page chops King in the corner. King rolls Page up for a two count. Page hits a modified slam on King before pinning him for a two count. Caprice Coleman briefly joins the announce team at the announce table. King hits a spinebuster on Page. King hits a spin kick on Page. King dumps Page over the top rope. King kicks Page's head sending him to ringside. Page dodges an attempted Corkscrew Splash from King. Page kicks King in the face. Page hits a Shooting Star Press from off the ring apron on King at ringside. Page rolls King back into the ring. Page comes back into the ring. King connects with a knee to Page before sweeping his legs out. King lifts Page onto the top turnbuckle. King hits his Royal Flush finisher on Page. King pins Page for the win.

Winner: Kenny King

They hype the main event heading into a commercial.

Marty Scurll and Rocky Romero make their entrances.

Marty Scurll vs. Rocky Romero

They lock up. Romero goes for a cross arm-breaker in the early going, Scurll gets to the ropes. Romero strikes Scurll before poking him in the eyes. Romero dodges an attack attempt by Scurll, sending Scurll out of the ring. Romero hits a Suicide Dive to the outside on Scurll. The fight eventually spills back into the ring. Scurll spikes Romero's arm on the top rope. Scurll hits a leg drop on Romero's arm as we head into a commercial break.

Scurll kicks Romero as we return from the commercial break. Scurll slams Romero to the mat before pinning him for a two count. They both exchange several pin attempts for several two counts. Romero and Scurll clothesline each other. Romero kicks Scurll. Romero goes for the cross arm-breaker again, Scurll lifts him off the mat and hits a buckle bomb. Scurll kicks Romero in the face and pins him for a two count. Scurll goes to the top turnbuckle, Romero rolls out of the way of a moonsault attempt. Romero hits an Insiguri on Scurll before pinning him for a two count. Scurll eventually kicks the back of Romero's leg. Romero hits a hurricanrunna into a cross arm-breaker on Scurll. Scurll eventually gets to the ropes. Scurll rolls Romero up for a two count. Scurll clotheslines Romero. Scurll hits his Bird of Prey finisher on Romero. Scurll pins Romeo for the win.

Winner: Marty Scurll

A promo airs for Death Before Dishonor.

ROH World Champion Cody makes his entrance for an in-ring promo. Cody talks about the undesirable becoming the undeniable. Cody has a box brought to the ring by Nick Glendal. Within it is the official "ring" of honor. Cody puts the ring on his finger. Cody says instead of following the code of honor, people will now kiss the ring (of honor). Cody has Nick kiss the ring. Cody gives Nick a wad of cash. Nick heads to the back. Cody questions who wants to kiss the ring. Cody has a fan in the crowd kiss the ring.

The announcers run down the card for Death Before Dishonor.

Bully Ray joins the announce team for the main event.

The Kingdom (TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia) and The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) make their entrances.

The Kingdom (TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia) vs. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay)

Mark and O'Ryan start the match. Marseglia is tagged in right away. Mark knocks O'Ryan off the apron. Mark slams Marseglia's head off the top turnbuckle before stomping him several times. Jay tags in. Jay forearms Marseglia several times. Mark is tagged back in. Mark connects with a boot to the face of Marseglia. Mark hits a snapmare on Marseglia. Jay is tagged back in. O'Ryan is tagged in. Jay slams O'Ryan to the mat. Jay strikes O'Ryan several times before suplexes him. Jay dropkicks O'Ryan in the corner. Marseglia makes a blind-tag as O'Ryan slides out of the ring. Marseglia kicks Jay in the face. Marseglia strikes Jay several times as O'Ryan gets back in the ring. Jay strikes both Marseglia and O'Ryan as the referee prevents Mark from getting in the ring. O'Ryan eventually hits a spinebuster on Jay before Marseglia connects with a diving headbutt from the second turnbuckle. Marseglia pins Jay for a two count. Marseglia stomps Jay several times before tagging O'Ryan back in. O'Ryan hits a leg drop on Jay. O'Ryan drives Jay into the corner before hitting a snapmare on him. Marseglia is tagged in. Marseglia stomps Jay several times. O'Ryan tags back in as we head into a commercial break.

Jay hits a Pele Kick on O'Ryan as we return from the commercial break. Mark is finally tagged in. Mark splashes Marseglia in the corner before clotheslining O'Ryan several times. Mark hits a back body drop on O'Ryan before hitting one on Marseglia as well. Mark hits a neck-breaker on O'Ryan. Mark pins O'Ryan for a two count. Marseglia gets back in the ring with a chair. Jay dropkicks Marseglia. Jay hits a cross-body on Marseglia. The referee gets the chair out of the ring, Mark takes issue with that. O'Ryan rolls Mark up for a two count. Jay comes back in the ring. The Briscoes kick and strike O'Ryan several times. The Briscoes hit their Redneck Boogie neck-breaker on O-Ryan. Jay goes to the top turnbuckle, Marseglia pushes him off of it. Mark strikes Marseglia. O'Ryan hits a low blow in Mark. Marseglia goes to the top rope. O'Ryan hits a neck-breaker on Mark before Marseglia hits a Senton from off the top rope. O'Ryan pins Mark for a two count. Marseglia tags in. Marseglia eventually hits an STO on Mark. Marseglia pins Mark for a two count. Mark hits a back body drop on Marseglia. Jay is tagged in. Jay chops Marseglia several times. O'Ryan tags himself in and has a baseball bat. Jay ducks an attempted swing with the bat by O'Ryan before chopping him several times. O'Ryan sends Mark into a kick to the face by Marseglia. Marseglia and O'Ryan slam Mark to the mat. Jay breaks up a pin attempt by O'Ryan on Mark. Jay sends Marseglia out of the ring. Jay hits a Somersault Plancha to the outside on Marseglia. Mark hits the Jay Driller on O'Ryan in the ring. Jay pins O'Ryan for the win.

Winners: The Briscoes (Mark & Jay)

Bully Ray celebrates with The Briscoes in the ring after the match.

The announcers hype Death Before Dishonor as the show comes to a close.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.