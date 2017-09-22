- WWE 2K18 and 2K Sports have released this gameplay video of Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar to hype Sunday's match at WWE No Mercy. WWE 2K18 hits stores on October 17th of this year. Remember to join us this Sunday for live WWE No Mercy coverage from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

- A WWE Network Collection on Bobby "The Brain" Heenan has just been released. Heenan passed away at the age of 72 over the weekend. WWE announced these details on the Collection:

Just released: Bobby "The Brain" Heenan Collection on WWE Network No one put the entertainment in sports-entertainment quite like Bobby "The Brain" Heenan. Affectionately known as "The Weasel," Heenan is regarded by many as the greatest manager of all time. Certainly no "ham and egger," Heenan was "The Brain" behind some of the most prolific Superstars in WWE history – none bigger than the "Eighth Wonder of the World," Andre The Giant. When Heenan wasn't leading WWE Hall of Famers "straight to the top," the self-proclaimed broadcast journalist was wielding his sarcastic wit alongside longtime friend and comedic foil, Gorilla Monsoon. Relive all the great moments and celebrate over four decades of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan with this WWE Network Collection. Contents * Intro: Bobby "The Brain" Heenan Tribute Package * Bobby Heenan calls himself "The Brain" for the first time * Battle of the Managers * Weasel Suit Match: Bobby Heenan vs. Greg Gagne * Hulk Hogan vs. Bockwinkel & Bobby Heenan * Bobby Heenan "I am not a Weasel" interview * "$15,000 Slam Match": Andre the Giant vs. Big John Studd (with Bobby Heenan) * Andre aligns with Heenan; Contract signing prior to WrestleMania III * Bobby Heenan - Andre the Giant Interview / WrestleMania III - Hogan vs. Andre the Giant * Vignettes: Bobby and Gorilla in Atlantic City * WrestleMania IV - Heenan and Islanders vs. Koko and The British Bulldogs * Vignettes: Bobby and Gorilla on a Boat * Weasel Suit Match: Ultimate Warrior vs. Bobby Heenan * Vignettes: Western Movie Set * Brookyln Brawler Debuts and attacks Red Rooster/WrestleMania V - Heenan vs. Red Rooster * The Bobby Heenan Show, Episode #1 * Bobby Heenan introduces the Narcissist * Survivor Series 1993: The Knights vs. The Harts * Bobby Heenan tries to sneak into Raw * WrestleMania X-7: Gimmick Battle Royal * Bobby Heenan WWE Hall of Fame Speech

