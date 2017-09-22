- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair returned home on Thursday after spending well over a month in a hospital. Flair was hospitalized on August 11th for an upset stomach. Within days, he was on life support and at one point was thought to only have a 20% chance to survive.

- Mia Yim has signed to face fellow Mae Young Classic competitor Santana Garrett in just 2 weeks at MLW: One-Shot at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando, FL on Thursday night October 5th. Tickets are available now MLW.com. Also scheduled for the show thus far are Ricochet vs. Shane "Swerve" Strickland, MVP vs. Sami Callihan and Jeff Cobb vs. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor. Also signed to compete include: MJF, Jason Cade with several more matches showcasing today and tomorrow's best wrestlers to be announced in the coming days and weeks.

- GFW / Impact star Laurel Van Ness took to Twitter and blasted a promoter for how he was handling booking her.

"Promoters, NO you can not just pay me what YOU think is fair," she wrote. "It's unbelievably disrespectful to assume you can pay me what YOU want. Why? Because I'm female? Women are now bringing to the table just as much, if not MORE, than any male. Women are drawing crowds. Women are putting on main events. So no, I will not take your $50 to go out there & put my body at risk, because you don't care to ask me how much I charge. Oh and, DEAR PROMOTER: Welcome to 2017."

- Speaking of Laurel Van Ness, she teased the launch of her upcoming website on Instagram with the post below:

Super excited to launch my website and offer fitness programs for you all!! Get ready to WORK thoughhh ?? #NoShortcuts #GetItRight A post shared by ?????????CHELSEA GREEN (@chelseaagreen) on Sep 20, 2017 at 7:11am PDT

