- Above is alternate angle video from Monday's WWE RAW Six Pack Challenge, which saw Jason Jordan defeat Elias, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel to become the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. Jordan will get his title shot at Sunday's No Mercy pay-per-view.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which title contender is gaining the most momentum going into WWE Hell In a Cell. As of this writing, 51% voted for Charlotte Flair as she prepares to challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya while 35% voted for Shinsuke Nakamura as he prepares to challenge WWE Champion Jinder Mahal while and the rest voted for The Usos, who will challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day.

- As noted, John Cena and Charlotte Flair made Sports Illustrated's Fittest 50 list, which you can see at this link. Cena came in at #24 on the men's list while Flair ranked #29 on the women's list. Cena tweeted the following on making the list:

