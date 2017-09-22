- Above is a new WWE 360 Virtual Interview with host Renee Young talking to Seth Rollins and WWE Hall of Famer Sting about their match at Night of Champions 2015.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans where The Miz ranks among the greatest WWE Intercontinental Champions of all time. As of this writing, 38% put Miz in the top 5 while 32% put him in the top 10. 15% voted, "The A-lister is on his way to becoming the greatest. If he passes Pedro Morales for longest combined reigning champion he will be the best." while the other 15% went with, "The Miz is the best. He's singlehandedly kept the title's prestige alive during his last few title reigns."

- Charlotte Flair is currently doing media to promote her new "Second Nature" book with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. She tweeted this excerpt on Emma and WWE Coach Sara Amato:

