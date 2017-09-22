ESPN interviewed Silas Young, who was promoting his match with Jay Lethal at ROH Death Before Dishonor XV tonight. Below are a few highlights:

Being released from his WWE developmental deal shortly after WWE ended their relationship with OVW as a developmental territory:

"It was kinda a huge kick in the nuts," Young told ESPN.com. "A lot of guys in wrestling view WWE as the end-all, be-all. Definitely at that time in my career, I felt, 'Oh, well, you had your opportunity and now it's gone'. It sucked. I was a fairly young guy at the time. I was 27 years old. It took me a little bit of time to bounce back from that."

Being a heel:

"I think a lot of guys don't want to be hated. There's a saying in wrestling that people like to be a 'Stone Cold' type of heel. People want to be the cool guy. When I'm trying to be that heel or be that bad guy, I really try to be that heel or be that bad guy. I don't want to be that cool bad guy. If guys want to do that, that's fine. Stuff like that just helps me stick out more."

His match with Jay Lethal tonight being highly anticipated despite neither holding a title:

"In wrestling, especially nowadays, when you get people really behind something, there usually has to be a title involved. A lot of times in wrestling we forget that a lot of what makes a really, really good story is just personal beef and having people that have an issue with each other. I think it's just two good personalities that people can identify with, and that's what helps make the story good and make people really invest in it."

