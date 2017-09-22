- WWE uploaded the full ladder match at No Mercy 2008 between then-World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho defending his title against Shawn Michaels. Jericho successfully defended his title against Michaels at the event.

- Despite No Mercy taking place this Sunday, RAW will present live events in California tonight in Sacramento and Saturday in Fresno. Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman and the Hardyz are scheduled for both shows. John Cena is scheduled for Saturday's live event in Fresno. We would appreciate a report for either of these shows, so if you are attending one, please send us a report by clicking here.

- Becky Lynch will be appearing at Wizard World Comic Con Madison this Saturday at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, WI from noon to 3 p.m. You can get more details by clicking here.

