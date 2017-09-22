Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri took a visit to the set of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge last month. During the wide-ranging Q&A session, Giri asked Austin about his experience working with CMT.

Austin has worked with CMT since 2012 starting with hosting Redneck Island, which completed its fifth season in 2016. Austin has hosted the Broken Skull Challenge since 2014.

"It's been fun, I've had a blast," Austin said. "Being a country music, they're more than a country music channel or station, and I'm proud to be in business with them. And I hope that we've been able to bring a demographic over there as a part of their growth process that normally wouldn't watch CMT, because this is a challenge show. I don't know if you can put this under the 'reality' classification, I don't. This is a challenge show, this is a competition show."

Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri and several other journalists visited the set of the new season of "Broken Skull Challenge" and took a ride with Stone Cold himself. The new season premieres Tuesday, September 26th.

Giri also asked Austin if he'd like to do another season of the Broken Skull Challenge. Austin said he'd be open to it, but he wouldn't stress if CMT decided to discontinue the show.

"I'd like to keep this going, but that's up to the powers that be," he said. "We thought about this idea, we pitched it to CMT, I'm hosting hit, but it ain't my network so that's their decision. But I'm down for it. Here's the thing: if it dried up and went away, I'd find something else to do. I don't stress about what's going on, I don't make plans for the future... I don't know what anybody thinks about that, I don't care. That's how I live. So when CMT calls me up and says, 'Hey, we want to do Season 6,' I'll say, 'Let's do it.' That's what I'll do."

Austin also discussed not being "Stone Cold" anymore. After being away from wrestling for so long, Austin said he's happy to leave that persona behind and doesn't want that character to overlap with his current work on the Broken Skull Challenge.

"These days when I wake up, and you gotta remember it's been 14 years since I've been doing that job, I am Steve Austin, period," he said. "There's no 'Stone Cold' before it. Now, I can be going down the street where I live in Marina Del Ray and someone would go, 'Hey Stone Cold.' I get that all the time, but that's not who I'm trying to be out here... Out here, I never want to be a blow-hard, I don't want to trash-talk anybody, I don't want to belittle or demean anybody."

The new season of Broken Skull Challenge starts this Tuesday on CMT at 10 p.m. You can find photos of Wrestling Inc's visit to the set of Broken Skull Challenge below via our official Facebook page.

